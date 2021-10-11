JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort AtkinsonAdult female black cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), NO. 39536.

Town of FarmingtonYoung adult female tortabby cat, DSH, No. 39527.

Young adult male buff tabby cat, DSH, No. 39528.

Young adult male orange tabby cat, DSH, No. 39529.

Young adult female dilute tortabby cat, DSH, No. 39530.

Town of JeffersonAdult female red with some white Shiba Inu dog, No. 39525.

Female black and white kitten, DSH, No. 39535.

OtherMale grey and white kitten, DSH, No. 39533.

