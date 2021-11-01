JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort Atkinson

Female black and white kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39587.

Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 39586.

Female black kitten, DSH, No. 39585.

Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 39583.

Town of Sumner

Adult male black Pug mix dog, with white on neck, No. 39591.

Town of Waterloo

Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 39598.

Male brown tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 39597.

Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39599.

Village of Johnson Creek

Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39588.

