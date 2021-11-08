JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort Atkinson

Young adult male orange tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39609.

City of Lake Mills

Adult male grey cat, DSH, No. 39612.

City of Waterloo

Female buff tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39613.

Town of Lake Mills

Adult female black cat, DSH, No. 39607.

Village of Johnson Creek

Young adult, unknown gender, orange tabby white cat, DSH, No. 39615.

