JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort Atkinson

Unknown gender black kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39278.

City of Lake Mills

Adult unknown gender brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 39285.

Other

Adult female black and white Great Dane mix dog, No. 39288.

Town of Farmington

Adult male black and white cat, DSH, No. 39287.

Town of Oakland

Adult, unknown gender, white and brown tabby cat, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No, 39273.

Town of Sullivan

Brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39284.

Brown tabby with white kitten, DSH, high socks, No. 39283.

Black kitten, DSH, No. 39280.

Kitten, DSH, No, 39281.

Unknown gender kitten, DSH, No. 39282.

Village of Sullivan

Adult female tortabby white cat, DSH, No. 39279.

