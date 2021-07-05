JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
City of Fort Atkinson
Unknown gender black kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39278.
City of Lake Mills
Adult unknown gender brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 39285.
Other
Adult female black and white Great Dane mix dog, No. 39288.
Town of Farmington
Adult male black and white cat, DSH, No. 39287.
Town of Oakland
Adult, unknown gender, white and brown tabby cat, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No, 39273.
Town of Sullivan
Brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39284.
Brown tabby with white kitten, DSH, high socks, No. 39283.
Black kitten, DSH, No. 39280.
Kitten, DSH, No, 39281.
Unknown gender kitten, DSH, No. 39282.
Village of Sullivan
Adult female tortabby white cat, DSH, No. 39279.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.