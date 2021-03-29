JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort Atkinson

Adult, unknown gender, brown tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39036.

Adult, unknown gender, white and black cat, DSH, No. 39042.

City of Jefferson

Adult, unknown gender, white and black cat, DSH, No. 39027.

Adult, unknown gender, gray tabby cat, DSH, No. 39039.

Adult, male, brown tabby white cat, DSH, No. 39041.

Load comments