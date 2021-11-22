JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort Atkinson

Adult unknown gender orange tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39624.

City of Jefferson

Adult male orange tabby cat, DSH, No. 39623.

Unknown gender, gray and white kitten, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 39630.

Town of Jefferson

Male gray kitten, DSH, No. 39621.

Village of Johnson Creek

Young adult male orange tabby white cat, DSH, No. 39617.

Young adult female, brown tabby white cat, DSH, No. 39619.

Young adult female tortabby white cat, DSH, No. 39620.

City of Whitewater

Male gray kitten, DSH, No. 39637.

