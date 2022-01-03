JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort Atkinson

Female kitten, black with white in between, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39711.

Male kitten, black with white on neck, DSH, No. 39710.

Adult male brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 39713.

Adult male brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 39714.

Adult female brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 39715.

Town of Hebron

Adult, unknown gender, black cat, DSH, No. 39717.

Town of Lake Mills

Adult female brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 39720.

Town of Sullivan

Male brown tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 39716.

Recommended for you

Load comments