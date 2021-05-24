JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Jefferson

Male brown tabby kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39154.

Female black and white kitten, DSH, No. 39158.

Male seal point kitten, Siamese mix, No. 39160.

Male white and orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39157.

Male orange tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 39159.

Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 39161.

Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39162.

Town of Jefferson

Adult male black cat, DSH, No. 39142.

Town of Sullivan

Adult, unknown gender, gray, DSH, cat, No. 39149.

