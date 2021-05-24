JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
City of Jefferson
Male brown tabby kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39154.
Female black and white kitten, DSH, No. 39158.
Male seal point kitten, Siamese mix, No. 39160.
Male white and orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39157.
Male orange tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 39159.
Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 39161.
Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39162.
Town of Jefferson
Adult male black cat, DSH, No. 39142.
Town of Sullivan
Adult, unknown gender, gray, DSH, cat, No. 39149.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.