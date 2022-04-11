JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort Atkinson

Adult male grey cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39898.

Town of Aztalan

Young adult female black and white cat, DSH, No. 39885.

Town of Koshkonong

Adult female black with smoke cat, domestic medium-hair, four-paw Polydactyl, No. 39887.

