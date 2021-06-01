JEFFERSON — The following animals arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, May 25-29.

City of Fort AtkinsonYoung adult female torti with white cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39191.

City of JeffersonSmall adult male grey rabbit, No. 39192.

Adult male black cat, domestic medium-hair, No. 39200.

Male brown tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 39196.

Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39201.

Female brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39199.

Town of Lake MillsAdult male orange tabby cat, DSH, No. 39195.

