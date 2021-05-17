JEFFERSON — The following animals recently arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
City of JeffersonAdult male black and white cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39133.
Adult female grey cat, DSH, No. 39137.
Town of Cold SpringAdult red farm chicken, No. 39135.
Adult, unknown gender, red farm chicken, No. 39136.
Town of JeffersonAdult female tortabby white cat, DSH, with left ear tipped, No. 39140.
