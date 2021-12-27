JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort AtkinsonAdult male gray and white Shih Tzu mix dog, No. 39704.

City of JeffersonAdult male black cat, domestic medium-hair, No. 39695.

City of Lake MillsAdult male brown tabby white cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39691.

Town of JeffersonAdult, unknown gender, black and white cat, DSH, No. 39690.

Recommended for you

Load comments