JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort AtkinsonFemale Seal Point kitten Siamese mix, No. 39261.

City of Lake Mills

Adult male gray tabby white cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39257.

Town of OaklandAdult male orange tabby white cat, DSH, No. 39264.

