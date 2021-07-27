JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort Atkinson

Female dilute torti kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39335.

Adult female tortabby white cat, DSH, No. 39347.

Female gray and white kitten, DSH, No. 39352.

Female gray and white kitten, DSH, with gray nose, No. 39349.

City of Lake Mills

Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 39353.

Male brown tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 39350.

Male black and white kitten, DSH, No. 39351.

Town of Oakland

Female gray tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39348.

