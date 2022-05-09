JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived as strays at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Jefferson

Adult male, brown tabby with white cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39972.

Town of Cold Spring

Female tortabby kitten, DSH, No. 39973.

Adult female tortabby cat, DSH, No. 39971.

Town of Koshkonong

Adult male black and white small rabbit, No. 39969.

