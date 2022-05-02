JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort Atkinson

Adult, unknown gender, black cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39963.

City of Jefferson

Young adult, unknown gender, black and white, farm, Black Swedish Duck, No. 39962.

Young adult, unknown gender, black, farm, Black Swedish Duck, No. 39961.

Town of Cold Spring

Adult male brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 39960.

Young adult male grey and white DSH cat, No. 39964.

Load comments