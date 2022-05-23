JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Jefferson

Adult male black and orange wildlife oriole, No. 40021.

Adult female Calico cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 40025.

Adult female Golden Retriever dog, No. 40036.

Other

Young adult, unknown gender, buff tabby white cat, DSH, No. 40019.

Town of Jefferson

Female brown and black Shepherd mix puppy, No. 40035.

Town of Koshkonong

Young adult male, red with black, wildlife cardinal, No 40008.

Adult black, with white on butt, small rabbit, unknown gender, No. 40032.

Town of Sullivan

Female black kitten, DSH, No. 40007.

Female brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 40006.

Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 40005.

