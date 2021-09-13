JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort Atkinson

Male grey tabby kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39471.

Town of Jefferson

Male black kitten, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 39467.

Female black kitten, DSH, No. 39468.

Village of Johnson Creek

Female orange tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 39470.

Male brown tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 39469.

