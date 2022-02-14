JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort Atkinson

Adult male flame point Siamese mix cat, No. 39803.

Young adult male buff tabby white cat, domestic short-hair (DSH) No. 39805.

Young adult male orange tabby cat, DSH, No. 39804.

Village of Johnson Creek

Adult, unknown gender, black cat, DSH, No. 39807.

