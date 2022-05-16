JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

Town of Jefferson

Baby female brown tabby kitten, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 39985.

Baby male black kitten, DMH, No. 39983.

Baby male black and white kitten, socks, DMH, No. 39984.

Baby female tabby kitten, socks, DMH, No. 39986.

Baby female tabby white kitten, DMH, No. 39987.

Town of Sullivan

Adult male grey tabby cat, DMH, No. 39997.

