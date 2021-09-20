JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

Town of Aztalan

Adult male red and white Pit Bull dog, No. 39475.

Male chocolate point Siamese mix kitten, No. 39484.

Town of Jefferson

Adult female brown tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39474.

Town of Koshkonong

Adult male black cat, DSH, No. 39478.

Village of Sullivan

Male orange tabby kitten, DSH, with deformed paws, No. 39485.

