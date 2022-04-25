JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort Atkinson

Young adult male grey tabby cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39934.

City of Jefferson

Female tan and white Beagle mix puppy, No. 39928.

Town of Lake Mills

Male gray tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 39932.

Male gray tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 39931.

Female gray tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 39930.

Village of Johnson Creek

Adult female brown Terrier mix dog, No. 39943.

