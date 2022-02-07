JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort Atkinson

Young adult female orange tabby white cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39790.

Town of Oakland

Adult, unknown gender, buff tabby cat, DSH, No. 39787.

Town of Sullivan

Adult male black and white cat, domestic long-hair, No. 39791.

Recommended for you

Load comments