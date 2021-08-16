JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
City of Jefferson
Adult male black and white cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39414.
Adult female white orange tabby cat, DSH, No. 39413.
Adult female tortabby cat, DSH, No. 39412.
Unknown gender brown tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 39411.
Town of Aztalan
Adult male brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 39408.
Town of Jefferson
Unknown gender orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39401.
Female black kitten, DSH, No. 39416.
Village of Johnson Creek
Adult female torti white cat, DSH, NO. 39406.
