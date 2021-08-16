JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Jefferson

Adult male black and white cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39414.

Adult female white orange tabby cat, DSH, No. 39413.

Adult female tortabby cat, DSH, No. 39412.

Unknown gender brown tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 39411.

Town of Aztalan

Adult male brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 39408.

Town of Jefferson

Unknown gender orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39401.

Female black kitten, DSH, No. 39416.

Village of Johnson Creek

Adult female torti white cat, DSH, NO. 39406.

