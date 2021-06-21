JEFFERSON — The following animals arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County, June 16-19.

City of JeffersonAdult male brown tabby white cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39250.

Town of OaklandMale orange tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 39246.

Male orange tabby white kitten, DSH, No. 39245.

Female torti white kitten, DSH, No. 39244.

Male white and orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39243.

Female grey tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39255.

