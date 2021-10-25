JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort Atkinson

Female black kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39576.

City of Jefferson

Young adult male black and white Border Collie mix dog, No. 39580.

Town of Cold Spring

Female brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39566.

Town of Jefferson

Male gray tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39581.

Town of Oakland

Adult female dilute tortabby white cat, DSH, No. 39577.

Town of Sullivan

Adult male grey tabby white cat, DSH, No. 39582.

Village of Johnson Creek

Young adult female brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 39559.

Village of Sullivan

Adult, unknown gender, grey cat, DSH, No. 39555.

