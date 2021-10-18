JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort Atkinson

Adult male red Terrier mix dog, No. 39538.

Adult, unknown gender, black cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39549.

Other

Senior male black and white cat, domestic long-hair (DLH), No. 39537.

Town of Farmington

Adult male black and whiye Pit Bull mix, No. 39554.

Town of Jefferson

Male brown tabby kitten, domestic medium-hair (DMH), No. 39550.

Village of Johnson Creek

Male brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39539.

Recommended for you

Load comments