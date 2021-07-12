JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort Atkinson

Male orange tabby kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39292.

Adult female orange tabby cat, DSH, No. 39290.

Adult male grey and brown, longer Terrier mix dog, No. 39294.

Unknown gender, brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39301.

Unknown gender, small black rabbit, No. 39307.

City of Jefferson

Male grey tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39296.

Adult male grey tabby cat, DSH, No. 39302.

Male grey tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39308.

Town of Hebron

Female tortabby white kitten, DSH, No. 39293.

Town of Jefferson

Female black kitten, DSH, No. 39297.

Young adult male orange tabby cat, domestic long-hair, No. 39312.

Town of Sullivan

Female tortabby kitten, domestic medium-hair, No. 39310.

Male orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39311.

Recommended for you

Load comments