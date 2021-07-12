JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.
City of Fort Atkinson
Male orange tabby kitten, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 39292.
Adult female orange tabby cat, DSH, No. 39290.
Adult male grey and brown, longer Terrier mix dog, No. 39294.
Unknown gender, brown tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39301.
Unknown gender, small black rabbit, No. 39307.
City of Jefferson
Male grey tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39296.
Adult male grey tabby cat, DSH, No. 39302.
Male grey tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39308.
Town of Hebron
Female tortabby white kitten, DSH, No. 39293.
Town of Jefferson
Female black kitten, DSH, No. 39297.
Young adult male orange tabby cat, domestic long-hair, No. 39312.
Town of Sullivan
Female tortabby kitten, domestic medium-hair, No. 39310.
Male orange tabby kitten, DSH, No. 39311.
