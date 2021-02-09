JEFFERSON — The following animals have arrived at the Humane Society of Jefferson County.

City of Fort Atkinson

Adult female brown tabby white cat, domestic short-hair (DSH), No. 38935.

Adult female black and white cat, DSH, No. 38938.

Adult female brown tabby cat, DSH, No. 38940.

Town of Lake Mills

Adult male black, with some white, cat, DSH, No. 38939.

