MADISON — One-hundred students from seven south central Wisconsin high schools were CEOs for the day while competing in the virtual Junior Achievement Business Challenge on April 14.
Participating schools included Beloit Memorial High School, DeForest High School, Dodgeland High School, Janesville Craig High School, Janesville Parker High School, McFarland High School and Sun Prairie High School.
Student teams were paired with community mentors to run a virtual manufacturing company using JA Titan, a computer business simulation. Students competing in the business strategy tournament made decisions regarding price, production, marketing, capital investment, and research and development.
Winning teams had the best Performance Index, a combination of net income, retained earnings, and market share. Regional sponsors for the south-central Wisconsin JA Business Challenge included BMO Harris Bank, Blackhawk Community Credit Union, Festival Foods, Lycon Inc., One Community Bank, OneNeck IT Solutions, Trachte, LLC, TDS Inc., Bret Wagner and Alison Glienke (in honor of Mike and Melissa Wagner, formerly of Fort Atkinson).
First place winners were David Kienitz and Kayleigh Knauss of Sun Prairie High School, and Jerry Healy and Grant Voegeli of Janesville Parker High School. They each won $500 scholarships.
Second place and a $250 scholarship were won by Ashley Bindl and Jordynn Jaeger of McFarland High School, and Andrew Jahnke and Koby Porter of Janesville Craig High School.
All eight first and second place winners advanced to the statewide JA Business Challenge Championship on May 4. The statewide event is sponsored by Acuity.
About Junior Achievement
Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to providing young people with the skills and confidence to own their economic future and contribute to the economic viability of their families, communities, and country. Junior Achievement programs — in the core pathways of career and work readiness, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy — ignite the spark in young people to experience and realize the opportunities and realities of tomorrow’s workplace. Over the past five years, the 12 area offices of Junior Achievement of Wisconsin have used a dedicated core of more than 8,000 volunteer mentors to serve an average of 141,000 students per year.
