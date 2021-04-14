WHITEWATER — Studio 84, in Whitewater, is offering a dance workshop open to all ages and all abilities.
“Dancing for Everyone” will be held in person with a maximum of four in the class to allow for social distancing and as an online prerecorded class. This first workshop will be an introduction to modern dance techniques and moves, allowing for adaptations for all abilities and any mobility concerns.
In-person classes are available at several times and days, and both options cost $120 for a 10-week one-hour weekly session. Participants will have the option of doing a recital or public performance of the choreographed piece they will be taught as a fundraiser for Studio 84’s programing in the arts.
Instructor, Margaret Wheeler, obtained her Masters in Dance from Mills College in Oakland, Calif. in 1983, but she began dancing as a young child. Since receiving her Masters of Arts, she has taught Modern, Ballet, Tap, African, Improvisation and Choreography classes in a wide range of venues in diverse cities and states including Chapel Hill, N.C., Helena, Mont., Boston, and Elkhorn, and as the dance director, teacher and choreographer for Fisk University, ranked No. 6 among historically black universities and located in Nashville, Tenn.
She was the director and choreographer for the Parabolic Dance Company in Helena, Mont., which she founded in order to give back to the community, donating all proceeds to local charities and non-profits, including to AIDS research and to the local animal shelter.
Wheeler lived in New York City, as an immigration attorney, for several years, and one day realized that her apartment was a block from the famous Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater School of Dance. She already had had the privilege of taking classes with this company when it had toured other states.
Her philosophy on Modern Dance can be borrowed from these words from Alvin Ailey himself: “I believe that the dance came from the people and that it should always be delivered back to the people.”
Ailey’s comment means that dance is for everyone — not just the elite, and not just well-trained dancers. Not just for white people, but for all races, ethnicities, origins, genders and abilities. Dance is for all of us, and it can bring peace, creativity, self -confidence and a connection to our own souls.
Studio 84 is a non-profit community art studio with a creative focus on the abilities through the arts. Go online for more details and to register at www.studio84inc.org. Persons can email/call them if they have any questions: info@studio84inc.org or (262) 473-9845.
