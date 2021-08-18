Have you been toying with the idea of attending a Fort Atkinson Community Band outdoor concert but never quite made it?
The last opportunity to enjoy the music is Monday evening, Aug. 23, at the band shell in Barrie Park, Fort Atkinson. With the theme “summer favorites,” all the music for the program was voted in by concert-goers and band members. Favorites from each of the summer programs will make up this concert repertoire.
Wayne Crook, director of the band, starts the music at 7 p.m. Fort Atkinson Parks & Recreation staff set up chairs front and center. Many individuals bring a lawn chair for their listening enjoyment. If inclement weather occurs, the concert will be canceled for the evening.
Featured on the program will be Vicky Daniels performing a piccolo sole titled “Penny Whistle Jig”; Paul Brady performing “Moon River” on the alto saxophone and Kris Curran performing “Concert Rondo” on the horn.
The complete program will include: “The Star-Spangled Banner,” “Those Magnificent Men in their Flying Machines,” “Irving Berlin-Songs of America,” “Concert Rondo,” “Disney Film Favorites,” “Seventy-six Trombones,” “Moon River,” “Music from Hercules,” “What a Wonderful World,” “Pennywhistle Jig,” “Pennsylvania Polka,” “Baby Elephant Walk” and “Sound of Sousa.”
Members of the Fort Atkinson Community Band also include: Flutes: Kim Apel, Vicky Daniels, Erika Graff, Theresa Habeck, Kara Menzel; piccolo: Vicky Daniels; clarinet:
Mary Benson, Amanda Langer, Zack Oster, Nancy Price; alto saxophone: Paul Brady,
Melody Martin; tenor saxophone: Evan Jensen, Stacy Knox; baritone saxophone: Dana Alfano; trumpet: Michele Ardicengo, Jim Jackson, Connor Jensen, Louis Larson, Adrian Pierce, Judy White; horn: Kris Curran, Andrea Haffelder, Elly Scheuerell; baritone:
Tom Cook, Al Kent; trombone: Lisa Amacher, Kaile Goodman, Steve Lehr, Steve Smith; tuba: Ron Bauer, Jeff Bickle, Charles Haugen, Jordan Nelson; percussion: Jerry Sterken, Bill Wilson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.