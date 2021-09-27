JOHNSON CREEK — Sustain Jefferson will sponsor two speakers, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., this Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Johnson Creek Community Center, 417 Union St., Johnson Creek.

Topics include preparing gardens for fall and winter in a way that supports birds and bees, looking for craft ideas hidden in the garden, and making yards more friendly for winter birds.

Speakers will include two landscaping and restoration professionals from Good Oak Ecological Restoration in Madison.

The cost is $20 at the door, with lunch available. Donations are appreciated.

For a schedule of the day, visit sustainjefferson.org.

Sustain Jefferson is a countywide nonprofit organization dedicated to environmental stewardship and sustainable community development.

