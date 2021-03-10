Fort Atkinson still is grieving the loss of a very special lady. Cheryl Stedman passed away on Dec. 23, 2020, after a battle with COVID-19.
Cheryl’s memory will remain strong in the community, however. She never sat still for long, and was involved with many local organizations and groups. She was active with Fort Atkinson Community Theatre (FACT) for nearly three decades.
Cheryl discovered her passion for theater in the mid-1980s after meeting her husband, David, at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. They became involved in community theater in Wisconsin Rapids and Cheryl was bit by the acting bug.
After moving to Fort Atkinson in 1988, Cheryl and David joined Fort Atkinson Community Theatre. Cheryl’s list of acting credits is long, and includes shows such as “Harvey,” “Auntie Mame,” “Wyrd Sisters,” “The Torch Bearers,” “We the Jury,” “Oliver!” “Christmas Belles” and It’s a Wonderful Life,” to name a few.
David recalls the time he and Cheryl played a husband and wife in “Rumors” by Neil Simon.
“I had the most fun with her in that show. We would run lines together,” he smiled. “I was always trying to get the accuracy of the line, and she was OK with the jist of it.”
Cheryl’s theater experience was not just in front of the curtain. She also enjoyed volunteering backstage with props, makeup, stage management and even directing. Theater was a pastime she shared with her husband.
“If one of us was in a show, the other one would help out in other ways,” David stated.
Cheryl loved acting in both comedies and dramas. She performed in musicals too, but wasn’t interested in singing solos.
“She much preferred character acting,” David said. “If the character had a really memorable line, she enjoyed that.”
In 2007, Cheryl joined the FACT Board of Directors. She actively participated for many years and served as secretary during that time. Fellow board members and friends, Breck and Laurie McHenry, remember Cheryl fondly.
“Cheryl was committed to the parts she played, but always had fun during productions,” they recalled. “She welcomed everyone and especially liked helping young people.”
Eventually, health issues and a kidney transplant caused Cheryl to step away from acting and the board. But she remained a strong supporter of the performing arts by attending shows in Fort Atkinson and the surrounding communities.
Cheryl gave so much of her time and talents to Fort Atkinson Community Theatre. To honor her memory, the FACT Board of Directors has established a fund in Cheryl's name to be used for the purchase of wireless microphones.
Donations to the Cheryl Stedman Memorial Fund are accepted through the donation link at www.fortfact.org or by mail to FACT, P.O. Box 95, Fort Atkinson, WI 53538.
