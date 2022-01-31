ABOVE: Pictured here at the ribbon-cutting for The Outpost are, from left to right — Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce representatives Katie Carey and Anna Jensen; Outpost owners Scott Richardson, Don Reinbold, Kelly Richardson and Deb Reinbold; Thrive ED President Vicki Pratt; and Chamber Ambassadors Rochelle Mitchell, Ryan Ebert, Tom Dehnert, Chris Scherer and Brandon Housley.
The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon-cutting to welcome The Outpost (formerly Norm’s Hideaway) as its newest member.
The Outpost opened in July of 2021 and has maintained the feel of a northwoods lodge. Located on over an acre with water frontage and a pier, the shoreline welcomes visitors during all seasons, from boaters to snowmobilers and ice fisherman.
The large outdoor space allows for incredible outdoor events and guests’ parties. The private dining area offers seating for up to 38 people. During the winter months, the deck has three domes for guests to enjoy a heated outdoor dining experience.
The Outpost name was inspired by the rich history of the lake, the native tribes and the fur traders. The building architecture also alludes to an era of old towns and trading posts. The menu consists of elevated comfort food alongside an extensive cocktail and wine list.
Owner Deb Reinbold states, “Our mission is to create a casual lakeside environment where people can simply come to relax, enjoy good food, great drinks, a little entertainment, and friendly service… a place where friends and family come to gather.”
The Outpost is located at W8639 Kuehn Road, Fort Atkinson. The restaurant is open Wednesday through Sunday. Check the Facebook page for specific hours and special events.
