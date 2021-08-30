"The Real Valkyrie: The Hidden History of Viking Warrior Women" by Nancy Marie Brown, c.2021, St. Martin's Press, $29.99, 320 pages.
The prince's crown is crooked.
He's not very handsome, either. The castle is cold and damp with a moat that's little more than a mud puddle, which isn't going to keep anybody away, and the throne looks like it was made for a kindergartner.
Clearly, this isn't going to work at all. And in "The Real Valkyrie" by Nancy Marie Brown, the royal warriors aren't what you think they are.
A hundred-forty-some years ago, near the Viking town of Birka, a surprisingly large grave was unearthed, along with a mystery. The remains were that of a highly-regarded Viking warrior; there were weapons surrounding the bones, as well as bits of silver thread, some game pieces, and the bones of two horses. In 2017, the grave was given the number Bj581, for identification purposes.
That was the same year when DNA tests proved that the grave was not that of a male warrior as assumed, but a female one.
Though very little can be known about the life of Bj581, Brown says that science wasn't entirely surprised at the gender of the bones. In the tenth century, when Bj581 lived, gentility wasn't the norm. Violence was, and "Fearlessness was the highest virtue" for male and female alike.
Few defined gender roles were enforced except by wealth; indications are that Bj581 was raised in a well-to-do home, so her options included battle, plunder, and debauchery.
For the purposes of story, Brown imagines this woman warrior as someone named Hervor who, because Bj581 had not been born where she died, might've been snatched and relocated by a Viking queen; children then, says Brown, were often raised by adults who weren't their parents.
As a teen, Hervor might have preferred the company of "her brothers," even assuming a male name and taking up arms, which was her choice; Brown imagines that she was a shield-maid before proving herself in battle. Hervor was fierce. She was highly intelligent. And she was revered as a leader of others — enough to merit a very fine grave.
There are, it seems, two distinct audiences for "The Real Valkyrie."
The first will be enthralled by Norse mythology and legend that fills the cracks between author Nancy Marie Brown's base tale. Even the title word is explained in perspective: today's scholars dismiss the valkyrie as little more than the Norse version of the Easter Bunny, though Brown makes arguments otherwise.
The second audience will be happiest: Brown digs deep into Norse history and society to show readers what life might've been like for Bj581 and how science bolsters the past. In doing so, she looks at trade and commerce, gender roles, and battles as well as the dates-and-names you'd expect in a history book. There's also a touch of feminism in it.
Just one caveat: big swaths of this books are fiction, which might rankle readers who are eager to sink their teeth into a good nonfiction book. Even so, it moves a hard-to-tell story along an easier path, making "The Real Valkyrie" a kingly read.
