Books for Midwesterners Like Us, Don'tcha Know, c.2021, various publishers, $17.99 - $35, various page counts
Ope.
Hey dere. We all know we live in the best place in the country. We have gorgeous hills and great lakes, beautiful sunsets and awesome Northern Lights. We enjoy places to fish, deer-hunt, and ride the snowmobiles in the winter; fish, turkey-hunt, and grill brats in the summer, and we love it here. So now read books about our home state, don'tcha know.
First up, you know you need "The Midwest Survival Guide" by Charlie Berens (William Morrow, $26.99). It's meant for us up nort', hey. There's a little bit of everything innis book: where to buy your flannel, how to fish (and how not to fish), the fish you will (maybe) catch, where to fish, and all about ice fishing.
You'll find out where to snowbird when you're ready to retire, if you're not fishing. Find out what to do in case a tornado is coming and you can't fish. Play games while you wait for trains to pass by. Play "spot the deer." Learn how to speak like a real Midwesterner, what to bring to a cookout, how to act in polite company, and how to say "goodbye" Wisconsin- and Minnesota-style.
Or let's say you're heading out of town for a bit this winter. Then you'll want "The Impossible Road" by Eric Dregni, illustrated by Rick Landers (Quarto, $35). There's really no way you're going to want to miss seeing the Circus Museum, the House on the Rock, or the Rock in the House if you're driving around Wisconsin, yeah. You'll want to give yourself time to see Big Ole and the Jolly Green Giant while traveling in Minnesota, for sure.
And if you're getting way out of town, there are other great sites to see around the country, including large cows, large buffalo, big fish, a big duck, elephants you can climb into, weird houses, and weirder museum exhibits. It needs directions, but you'll figger it out. Send the folks a postcard back home, make 'em happy.
If your tastes run to the more sinister, look for "Monster: The True Story of the Jeffrey Dahmer Murders" by Anne E. Schwartz (Sterling, $17.99). Perfect for readers who are too young to remember what happened, this book spills the story with weigh-ins from police, detectives, attorneys, psychiatrists, medical personnel, and others who were involved in solving what happened more than thirty years ago. If you recall it yourself, you know that the details can be terrifying and a little nauseating but just in case: be aware that this is not a book for the kid-does. Nope, it's for grown-ups all the way.
Now, lissen. These books are great for you and for someone who's missing home but if they're not what you want or if you want something else to keep in the ice-fishing shack next to the cooler, ask your favorite bookseller or librarian. He'll have ideas for you, or for the kid-does or for your neighbor who snow-blows your sidewalk when you aren't home.
Just gotta ask, for sure, don'tcha know.
