WATERTOWN — Tickets now are on sale for Maranatha Baptist University’s spring production of “The Count of Monte Cristo,” Charles Morey’s thrilling stage adaptation of Alexandre Dumas’s French novel.
On April 15-17, Maranatha’s full cast and crew, under the direction of Dr. Jeffrey Miller, will retell the classic story of Edmond Dantes, an innocent young sailor from France. Dantes' perfect life shatters when he is framed unjustly for a conspiracy and sentenced to prison.
But with a clue to a treasure, Dantes escapes his captivity and returns to Paris as the Count of Monte Cristo, determined to bring vengeance on the four men who have ruined his life. On the Maranatha stage, the Count’s timeless story of revenge, adventure and redemption will again come alive — complete with treasure, duels, murder and romance.
Performances will be held in the Maranatha gymnasium at 7 p.m. on April 15, 16 and 17 and at 2 p.m. on April 17.
General tickets cost $8 for students, $10 for adults and $7.50 for seniors 65 and older. Premium seats in the first four rows are available for $15 each. To purchase tickets, visit mbu.tix.com or call Guest Relations at (920) 206-2370.
