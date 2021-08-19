TKB Building and Remodeling LLC has joined the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.
TKB Building and Remodeling LLC was founded in 2020 from a dream and passion for building that went back more than 18 years. The husband-and-wife team of Anthony Zuelsdorf and Samantha Siegel have closely integrated honesty, family values, attention to detail and fine craftsmanship into their family-owned business.
Even the business name was created with family in mind. TKB includes the initials of Anthony and Samantha’s five children: Talon, Traxton, Torren, Kamiah and Brucks.
TKB Building and Remodeling offers construction services including new construction jobs, siding, remodeling, home additions, masonry and decks. The crew also can assist with residential or business property management needs like snow removal during the winter months.
Each half of the TKB Building and Remodeling duo brings unique qualities to best serve their clients. With over 18 years of building and construction experience, Anthony runs the business as a hands-on contractor and owner.
He is at every job site working alongside his crew, meeting with every customer and always is available for questions. His extensive experience allows him to cater to customer wants and needs, while offering unique and creative ideas to clients.
Samantha assists with interior remodeling jobs such as bathrooms, kitchens and master suites, and also handles the finances, bookkeeping, material runs, designs for upcoming jobs and scheduling.
"We are excited to become members of the Chamber as a local, family-based option for residents in the Fort Atkinson and surrounding communities,” Anthony shared. “We look forward to working together with our current and future customers.”
To learn more about TKB Building and Remodeling services and products, visit their website at www.tkbbuilt.com. Anthony and Samantha can be contacted directly by calling (920) 728-0890 or (920) 728-4758 or by sending an email to tkbbuildingandremodeling@gmail.com.
