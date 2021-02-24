"The FBI Way: Inside the Bureau's Code of Excellence" by Frank Figliuzzi, c.2021, Harper Collins, $27.99, 272 pages.
Someone's got your back.
That's all you need to know. Someone will stand behind you, hold your wallet, watch your drink, and keep a look-out for you. Safe as in your mother's arms, that's where you are then, but in "The FBI Way" by Frank Figliuzzi, that didn't come easy.
Most people don't know it (or don't think about it), but steps are taken every moment around the clock to ensure that the United States can function under any circumstances, including attack or insurrection. It was in a bunker during one of those protections that this book was conceived, says Frank Figliuzzi,.the FBI's former head of counterintelligence. Safeguards and planning are just two elements in "an extraordinary practice of excellence... instilled in agents from the moment they entered the academy."
It's part of what he calls The FBI Way, which consists of "Seven C's."
First is the Code, or "the FBI's Code of Conduct." It lays out every corner, thread, action, and standard that's expected of the FBI's agents at all times. It's one of the first things a new agent is faced with, separating the talented from the almost-weres. Conservancy is likewise an early lesson, representing an accountability to the group as a whole, and extending through the entire organization. Clarity leaves no question as to what is expected and enforced — which is hand-in-hand with Consequences because "Consequences put the teeth in a code."
Compassion is necessary to keep a good agent from suffering in a bad situation. Extending it never undermines Credibility, which Figliuzzi says "is the cornerstone of any values-based endeavor" and which allows for transparency in how the organization works.
If credibility is absent, he says, "the mission fails."
And finally, Consistency helps stay the course and hammer home the organization's tenets. Consistency is the guardrail. It makes things easier in the long run. It makes "doing the right thing instinctive muscle memory."
Readers who are crime-drama fans may be scratching their heads now. A book about the FBI that's not a thriller?
Nope, "The FBI Way" is thrilling, but it's more of a procedural with incidental crime-solving. It's more of an inner peek at the workings of the Bureau and less whodunit; more about the agency itself rather than about the bad guys. Author Frank Figliuzzi makes it abundantly clear that the FBI may be the subject of TV, movies, and novels but becoming an agent and staying there takes physical ability, mental prowess, and only the most sterling of character.
But thriller fans, don't go away: Figliuzzi shares stories that will satisfy you, too: tales of bravery and sacrifice, deep looks at the FBI's work in the 9/11 aftermath, tales of accidents and purposeful acts that affected careers; murder, spying, and other reasons for you to sleep better at night, knowing the FBI is around.
Perhaps not surprisingly, "The FBI Way" is also a good book for the business reader. If you want to bring distinction to your workplace but with a Bureau flair, this book got your back.
* * *
FBI fans, there's more: check out "The Killer's Shadow" by John Douglas and Mark Olshaker. It's the true story of the Bureau's search for a serial killer, and what could be the origin of the issues we face today, with domestic terrorism, hate crimes, and white supremacy.
