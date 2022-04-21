Top Shelf musical duo will perform at the Fort Atkinson Senior Center on Monday, April 25, at 12:30 p.m.
There is no cost and no registration needed to attend the show.
Tracy often is noted for her accomplishments on several instruments — piano/keyboard, acoustic guitar, cello, fiddle (violin and viola), hammered dulcimer, bass guitar and even a bit of drums. Also, an international award-winning songwriter with several published CDs, she has been influenced by a variety of musical experiences as a lifelong musician.
Tracy is a skilled vocalist and creative song stylist with a wide range which allows her to perform many styles of music, from standards to rock and lots in between, always adding her personal touch.
Alan began performing professionally on drums at age 10. Raised in Stevens Point as the son of a professional Big Band-style drummer plus having grown up during the explosion of rock-and-roll, he has a passion for many styles of music.
We will have a couple of door prizes during our 50/50 raffle. The “Inc. Board” is hosting this raffle for funds to help with patio furnishings. For transportation, call the senior center by today, April 22. Stick around for treats after the show.
Dean sales seminar
A sales seminar for Dean Health Plan Medicare Advantage will be on Thursday, April 28, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the senior center. In addition to creating a health care experience focused on one’s well-being, free sales events are offered.
During these events, people will be walked through plan-specific benefits and coverage. Attendees also will be allowed to ask questions, request a Medicare enrollment packet or have a Dean Medicare Advantage consultant contact them.
Each session lasts approximately one hour. Reserve a spot now and receive a $15 gift card for attending one of the in-person seminars or online webinars. Only one gift card goes to those who are Medicare eligible, who RSVP and attend a seminar with no obligation to enroll in the plan. To make an RSVP, call Dean Advantage Sales at (877) 234-0126.
Mystery Auction
Mark your calendars for the return of the exciting auction event where staff give clues and hints on items. The Mystery Auction is set for Saturday, May 7, at 2 p.m. It is one of the best fundraisers for the senior center.
It is like Christmas with all the wrapped packages. Great bargains can be had at this event. Lots of new and gently used items will get auctioned off, but not with one of those hard-to-understand auctioneers.
Director Chris Nye takes the bids and gives clues along the way to what the item is inside the wrapped package. To donate items for the auction, just bring them in and let staff know an approximate value. New items or very gently used ones will be accepted.
Canasta for everyone
Have you wanted to play Canasta with others? We have a group that plays at 10 on Tuesday mornings. There is no cost to play, just lots of fun!
The group plays regular Canasta as explained in Hoyle’s card game rules. Interested individuals should stop in on Tuesday and check it out.
Game winners
Euchre: Scores from April 19 — First place, Candi Bugs, Bill Schopen and Harold Riggs, 61; fourth, Chuck Truman, 56; fifth, Jon Hundt, 55.
500: April 14 — First, Harold Riggs; second, Marjorie Hannon; third, Joanne Gross. 500 is played Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.
Wii Bowling: Wii bowling is played Mondays at 9 and at 10:15 a.m. Scores of 650 or higher have individual game scores listed.
Series scores over 550 are listed.
April 18 — Glorine Christensen 793 (279, 256, 258), Bev Aulik 593, Terry Bowes 587, Sandy Basich 580, Lori Gaber 580, Marlene Dianich 578, Cora Wahl 574, Bunny Brown 551, Dale Zilisch 550.
Texas Hold Em poker is played at 9 a.m. on Thursdays. April 7 — First, William Bowes; second, Diana Baumann; third, Chuck Schloesser.
Friday Findings
Sign up to receive the weekly email bulletin with special links for programs, insider senior center information, and all the news on events and programs at the center. Simply email Chris at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net and ask to be signed up for Friday Findings.
Never miss a newsletter
You can have The Quill newsletter from the Fort Atkinson Senior Center delivered right to your inbox each month by signing up at www.ourseniorcenter.com The website is provided by LPI, which is the company that prints and finds advertisers for the newsletter and keeps it free for us each and every month.
How to contact us
The Fort Atkinson Senior Center, at 307 Robert St., has a Facebook page, and persons can find information about the center at the Fort Atkinson Parks and Recreation website as well at http://fortatkinsonparksandrec.activityreg.com.
Center director Chris Nye also can be reached by email at cnye@fortatkinsonwi.net or program assistant, Crystal Porter, can be reached at cporter@fortatkinsonwi.net.
