The Friends of the Library Travelogue is back. The group offers this program on the second and fourth Thursdays in January, February and March.

The program lasts about an hour. This year attendees will be able to attend in person or via Zoom. Visit the Dwight Foster Public Library website to get information about Zoom connection.

Afternoon presentations start at 1 and the evening programs in the Dwight Foster Library Community Room are at 7. The first presentation is scheduled for Jan. 27 in the evening. Jess Clayton will be presenting “Traveling by Train in Europe ... with Kids!”

Traveling by train is perhaps the most convenient, relaxing and enjoyable way to travel around Europe. This presentation will discuss the advantages of European travel by train, especially for people interested in traveling with children or with multiple generations.

It will describe the logistics of European train travel, including how to book rail passes before leaving the US as well as take advantage of the flexibility offered by train travel. The travelogue also will provide examples from the presenter’s 2019 trip to Europe with her 9-year old twin boys.

This program is free and the public is invited to attend. The program lasts between an hour and an hour and a half.

The next program will be with Pat and Ken Belt talking about Norway on Feb. 10 at 1 and 7 p.m.

