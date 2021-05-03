Recently, Crossroads and FFA students from Fort Atkinson schools helped the City of Fort Atkinson plant trees and mulch around trees on Endl Boulevard. The city’s Beautification Council worked from a matching grant from the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation’s Fort Tree Fund to support the city’s tree planting efforts to replace the dying ash trees and fill in spots that need new trees. Endl Boulevard was the site planted 30 to 40 years ago by the Beautification Council to help beautify the city. Many of those original purple flowering crabapples still are in place. ABOVE: Students and city workers fill in spots where trees have died or are dying. The Wisconservation Club, the Fort Atkinson High School Class of 1969, Bernadine Frey and the McGlynns have made donations in support of the effort. Donations still can be made by contacting the Fort Community Foundation’s Fort Tree Fund at (920) 222-1191 or at facf@fortfoundation.org.
