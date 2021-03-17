JEFFERSON — People are very ready to get out and stretch their legs, so to speak.
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is offering several extended tours from Mayflower Tours that are fun to think and dream about. On Wednesday, March 31, it will be offering a trip preview beginning at 4:30 p.m. in the center’s spacious great room.
The following tours will be showcased: “America’s Canyon Country” air tour (September 2021); “On the Trail of the Pioneer Woman” motor coach tour (October 2021); “Thanksgiving in New York City” air tour (November 2021) and the “Alaska Iditarod” air tour (February 2022).
Sign up ahead so staff know how many to prepare for. A light boxed supper will be provided after the presentation.
Day tours
Happy Go Lucky Tours is offering day tours again beginning in June. Pickup is at the Johnson Creek Park & Ride.
Sign up for the “Schlemiel, Schlimazel — Experience Milwaukee Through the Eyes of Laverne and Shirley” on Sunday, June 6. Cost is $89.
Attendees will take a tour of Lakefront Brewery with samples and enjoy a large hot pretzel; sightsee Laverne and Shirley style, go mini-bowling, and sample frozen custard at Leon’s.
Attend “Lavender Fields” Baraboo on Thursday, June 24. Cost $115. Lunch will be at a Polish restaurant; enjoy the International Crane Foundation; take a New Life Lavender and Cherry Farm Wagon Tour with Cherry Lavender Pie and tea.
Kleenex for a cause
A newspaper article recently was written regarding loneliness and isolation of those in assisted living and health care facilities during this pandemic.
Let’s show those that need some cheer by donating a box of Kleenex (any brand) and add a note or card if so inclined.
Donations can be brought to the senior center by Wednesday, March 31 — just in time for the Easter weekend. Those who don’t want to come in may drop their donated boxes of Kleenex outside the front door and staff will get them.
Staff will place the donated Kleenex boxes and notes with a small treat in a gift bag and deliver them on April 1. Thank you in advance for your kindness.
Bingo!
Bingo is played every Tuesday at 1 p.m. Cost is $2 for three cards. With one card persons can pick their favorite number. Everyone wears a facemask and is socially distanced.
Sign up ahead as the great room can accommodate 24 people at this time. No walk-ins, please.
Exercise classes
• Mondays and Fridays, 9 to 9:45 a.m. is Easy Exercise with Doris. This class involves easy sitting and standing exercises that are good for easing stiff muscles.
Participants stay physically distanced, and facemasks are worn during exercise.
• Tuesdays, 9 to 9:45 a.m. is toning and walking with Norm. Persons should bring their own hand weights if they wish to use them. Walking time is available in between exercise. Facemasks are worn during exercise.
• Wednesdays, 9 a.m. is “Moving with Mike” DVD. Facemasks are worn during exercise.
• Fridays, 10 a.m. Line Dance class (for a fee) is led by Nancy Wrensch. There is upbeat music with movements and dance. Facemasks are worn during exercise. Contact Nancy for more
information at (920) 674-6974.
Center information
The Jefferson Area Senior Center is located at 859 Collins Road, Jefferson. Call (920) 674-7728 or contact Sheila at sheilaf@jeffersonwis.com. Like us on Facebook: Jefferson Senior Center.
