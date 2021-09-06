Trunk or Treat in the City of Fort Atkinson tentatively has been scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m., in Jones Park. The Fort Atkinson City Council recently approved that time-frame for the special event, along with setup at 4:30 p.m. and take-down at 9 p.m. Parking will be available in the parking lot off Park Street and South 6th Street.
An estimated 200 to 400 attendees are expected.
