JEFFERSON — Dust off that ukulele in your closet and come to the Jefferson Area Senior Center on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m. for a learn to play group lesson.

These classes will run for six weeks: Oct. 6 to Nov. 10. Kellen Roggenbuck once again will be the leader/teacher.

Book discussion group

The book discussion group will meet Monday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. They will be discussing the book “The Woman in the Window” by A. J. Finn.

Enjoy socialization, a cup of coffee or juice, and a sweet treat. The book is available at the public library.

Write Your Own Story

The Write Your Own Story group will meet Thursday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. The topic this month is: Halloween.

How did you celebrate Halloween as a child? Come that day and share your story or come just to listen to others. We will serve a Bon Ton Bakery treat along with coffee, hot chocolate or juice.

Sandwich group

Our picnic lunch bunch in the park has ended, but we are continuing noon Wednesday gatherings in the center’s spacious great room beginning Oct. 6. Bring a lunch or snack, and enjoy fun conversation for an hour.

Kitchen band

The kitchen band will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m. No musical experience is required. Just a sense of humor and a willingness to somewhat keep a beat and have fun.

New games

Sequence will be played on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Dominoes will be played on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. — both beginning Oct. 5.

Let’s take a hike!

Our first hike with Michele was a lot of fun. We have another hike coming this Friday, Oct. 8, at the Crawfish River Park on the west side of Jefferson. Meet at the senior center by 9:30 a.m. and then drive to the park to be a part. Sign up ahead so staff know for how many to plan.

Tuesday Toning

Every Tuesday at 9 a.m. the center offers walking in and around the building and some toning movements with Norm Matzinger. There is no fee, and seniors of all fitness levels are invited.

Bingo

Tuesday bingo is played at the senior center at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.

Recommended for you

Load comments