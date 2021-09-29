JEFFERSON — Dust off that ukulele in your closet and come to the Jefferson Area Senior Center on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 2 p.m. for a learn to play group lesson.
These classes will run for six weeks: Oct. 6 to Nov. 10. Kellen Roggenbuck once again will be the leader/teacher.
Book discussion group
The book discussion group will meet Monday, Oct. 4, at 10 a.m. They will be discussing the book “The Woman in the Window” by A. J. Finn.
Enjoy socialization, a cup of coffee or juice, and a sweet treat. The book is available at the public library.
Write Your Own Story
The Write Your Own Story group will meet Thursday, Oct. 7, at 10 a.m. The topic this month is: Halloween.
How did you celebrate Halloween as a child? Come that day and share your story or come just to listen to others. We will serve a Bon Ton Bakery treat along with coffee, hot chocolate or juice.
Sandwich group
Our picnic lunch bunch in the park has ended, but we are continuing noon Wednesday gatherings in the center’s spacious great room beginning Oct. 6. Bring a lunch or snack, and enjoy fun conversation for an hour.
Kitchen band
The kitchen band will meet on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 1 p.m. No musical experience is required. Just a sense of humor and a willingness to somewhat keep a beat and have fun.
New games
Sequence will be played on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and Dominoes will be played on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. — both beginning Oct. 5.
Let’s take a hike!
Our first hike with Michele was a lot of fun. We have another hike coming this Friday, Oct. 8, at the Crawfish River Park on the west side of Jefferson. Meet at the senior center by 9:30 a.m. and then drive to the park to be a part. Sign up ahead so staff know for how many to plan.
Tuesday Toning
Every Tuesday at 9 a.m. the center offers walking in and around the building and some toning movements with Norm Matzinger. There is no fee, and seniors of all fitness levels are invited.
Bingo
Tuesday bingo is played at the senior center at 1 p.m. Cost is $2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.