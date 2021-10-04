The Unity Project of Fort Atkinson and the Fort Atkinson Police Department will hold a “Conversations with the Cops” event at the Fort Atkinson Farmers Market on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 9 a.m. to noon.
Persons can come to the farmers market to ask questions and have a conversation with representatives of the Fort Atkinson Police Department.
Recent events around the country have highlighted the importance of strong, collaborative relationships between local police and the communities they protect. “Conversations with the Cops” will give residents the opportunity to ask questions about police policies and training such as use of force and de-escalation.
These were areas of interest found in the recent Community-Police Partnership survey, and now community members will have the opportunity to talk directly with the police.
This collaborative event emerged from conversations between Chief of Police Adrian Bump and leaders of the Community-Police Partnership Team of the Unity Project of Fort Atkinson. It will take place as part of the nationwide Faith & Blue Weekend events.
Faith & Blue encourages law enforcement and residents to build connections, create mutual understanding, and enhance justice and reconciliation by holding open conversations.
