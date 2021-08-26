The Unity Project of Fort Atkinson invites members of the community to attend a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 7 p.m.
Details about how to attend will be available on the Unity Project website www.fort4all.com prior to the event date.
The meeting will feature Community-Police Partnership Team Co-chairs Kaia Fowler and Sue Johnson talking about the team’s mission and work. In addition, they will share preliminary results from the Community Police Survey
Lastly, next steps and ideas for increasing communication and building bridges between all members of the community and the police department will be shared. Members of the public will be able to use a web form to submit questions for the speakers to address as time permits.
For more information, see the Unity Project Fort Atkinson website at www.fort4all.com or its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FortForAll.
