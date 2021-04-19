The Unity Project announces that two of its members will be speaking at a breakout session at the State Conference of American Association of University Women on April 24 at 1:10 p.m.
Laura Alwin, founder, will present on addressing diversity and injustice in one's community, and Whitney Townsend, co-chair (with Jocelyn Vichensky) of the School Partnership Committee, will share the work that committee has done, and what it will be doing in the future.
Interested parties can sign up for this virtual conference at https://aauwwistateconvention.com.
Now in their fifth year, the Unity Project is a grassroots organization focused on ensuring that every community member feels equally welcome in their hometown. They created and run the Fort Fall Fiesta, the Annual Community Dance (geared at the differently able), the bilingual potluck, and the bilingual Posada. Additionally, they have worked with multiple local organizations to provide translation of materials into Spanish to better serve the entire community. Business partners include Fort Community Credit Union, Fort Healthcare, Madison Area Technical College, MK Cellular, and Griffin Ford. For more information, visit their FaceBook page at Unity Project/FortForAll.
