The following was issued by Adrian Bump, Fort Atkinson chief of police; and Rebecca Houseman LeMire, Fort Atkinson city manager.
It has never been easier to connect with members of the community than it is in 2021. The rapid expansion of public and social media platforms carries a fresh opportunity to place a finger on the pulse of our city.
To that end, The Unity Project Police Partnership Committee is seeking to provide a voice to stakeholders in Fort Atkinson about their interactions with the Fort Atkinson Police Department through an online survey. Having an open dialogue surrounding matters of social justice is not always easy or comfortable, but such a dialogue can serve as a catalyst for a climate of growth, compassion and curiosity, each of which are values the Fort Atkinson Police Department aims to foster. Gathering qualitative data through an internet-based survey is a nuanced undertaking. The Unity Project Police Partnership Committee has developed this survey to encourage widespread participation for those who live or work in Fort Atkinson and those who have students in the School District of Fort Atkinson.
The quality of survey results increases with its volume, so the more folks in Fort Atkinson who submit their thoughts, the more accurate the results will be.
Although a survey designed for a big audience will never be perfect, answering each question with honesty is the most important contribution that can be made to the project.
The Fort Atkinson Police Department was not an active participant in the creation of this survey, however, they are dedicated to hearing and taking action on feedback from the community they serve to improve safety, well being, and their relationship with each and every citizen.
“The creation of this survey is a clear indication that there’s interest in how residents perceive their interactions with the Fort Atkinson Police Department, and we are excited to understand the results,” City Manager LeMire stated. “We are hopeful that this data will allow us to draw some conclusions with regard to what we’re doing well and what we can improve, as seen through the eyes of those who understand best: our residents.”
Both the City of Fort Atkinson and the Fort Atkinson Police Department appreciate The Unity Project Police Partnership Committee’s proactive approach in creating this survey, and encourage all those eligible to participate. Knowledge is the key to understanding, and understanding is a major step toward trust and equality.
Access the survey at: https://uwwhitewater.co1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_55NaIHc8aXkhsDX?fbclid=IwAR3HbZ_IHI ezOwPpkgqgyqvi-YpgxaAspEuoQBQATVtk7JMmr_qjRR5yH4Q.
